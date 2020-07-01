New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Don’t Forget About J.D. Davis
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 15s
On Saturday, New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes declared himself - in all likelihood - ready to go on Re-Opening Day, 12 days away at Citi Field versus the Braves.Just typing that was exhil
Tweets
-
RT @ABC7NY: Yoenis Cespedes says he'll be ready to start season with Mets https://t.co/YoGuCBMlHtSuper Fan
-
Sunday notes: Rob Manfred and Tony Clark should take a cue from governors like Cuomo, DeWine and lead the sport with regular briefings about the enormous task at hand. https://t.co/ZIf3pDy3NGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Yoenis Cespedes ready for Opening Day: 'I'm very excited.' 🍎 https://t.co/n8ukitlcLNNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @nlbmprez: An awesome “tip of the cap” in memory of the legendary Buck O’Neil & to salute the 100th Anniversary of the Negro Leagues from actor Paul Rudd! Join the movement! https://t.co/uHMSxAVscr #tipyourcap2020 @MLB @sedwardskc @SpikeLeeJoint @DwyaneWade @jemelehill @JalenRose @Royals RT https://t.co/C9MHWhFpMABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WSJ: Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman turned his dock into a bullpen and put in serious hours in the gym ahead of the abbreviated MLB season https://t.co/czOZIvks5hBlogger / Podcaster
-
Coming into this game, Kirk Nieuwenhuis was 7-for-66 (.106) with 0 home runs between the #Mets and Angels. @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeD #LGM#OTD in 2015, Kirk Nieuwenhuis became the first #Mets player to hit 3 home runs at home. It was the 10th 3-home run game in @Mets history. @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @cgrand3 @mcuddy23 @ynscspds @Anthony_Recker @CarlosOGTorres https://t.co/bXYYbwDi3sBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets