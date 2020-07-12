New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
43 years ago, the New York blackout shut the lights at Shea Stadium during Mets-Cubs game | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin Updated July 12, 2020 4:07 PM — Newsday 7m
New York had many dark days during the summer of 1977. None were darker than July 13. That night, three freak lightning strikes at power stations in the area plunged the city into darkness. Those who
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: ☀️ out 💪 out.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Doesn't matter if it's spring training, summer camp, a simulated game or the regular season, Brandon Nimmo will always hustle down the line 🏃♂️TV / Radio Network
-
RT @CGasparino: SCOOP: People close to @Mets bidding process tell me $1.7B @AROD/ Viola/Repole bid is low; actual number is said to be closer to $2B that hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen is said to have bid. Components of @AROD bid are not known ie how much debt is involved. More as I get itBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Joe Torre nervous for return amid pandemic but says 'baseball will survive': https://t.co/Pfztkba3VT | @RogRubin https://t.co/twCNpNCCUWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: 43 years ago, the New York blackout shut the lights at Shea Stadium during the Mets-Cubs game: https://t.co/u5lxU7zdCV | @RogRubin https://t.co/Hfo8l4V09wBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jake Marisnick on some of the #Mets’ style choices today: “We’re split into two teams right now, so we were trying to get the mental edge, give a little intimidation.”☀️ out 💪 out. https://t.co/ERhsujaLslBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets