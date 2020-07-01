New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman Ready to Step Into No. 2 Role
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 39s
As essentially a replacement for Zack Wheeler, one of the best pitchers in the National League over the past two seasons, the spotlight was always going to be fixated on Marcus Stroman in 2020.
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: ☀️ out 💪 out.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Doesn't matter if it's spring training, summer camp, a simulated game or the regular season, Brandon Nimmo will always hustle down the line 🏃♂️TV / Radio Network
-
RT @CGasparino: SCOOP: People close to @Mets bidding process tell me $1.7B @AROD/ Viola/Repole bid is low; actual number is said to be closer to $2B that hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen is said to have bid. Components of @AROD bid are not known ie how much debt is involved. More as I get itBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Joe Torre nervous for return amid pandemic but says 'baseball will survive': https://t.co/Pfztkba3VT | @RogRubin https://t.co/twCNpNCCUWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: 43 years ago, the New York blackout shut the lights at Shea Stadium during the Mets-Cubs game: https://t.co/u5lxU7zdCV | @RogRubin https://t.co/Hfo8l4V09wBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jake Marisnick on some of the #Mets’ style choices today: “We’re split into two teams right now, so we were trying to get the mental edge, give a little intimidation.”☀️ out 💪 out. https://t.co/ERhsujaLslBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets