Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54000604_thumbnail

Stroman's confidence in the best shape of its life

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 7m

When Marcus Stroman joined the Mets last summer, the returns were not initially strong. Over his first seven starts with his new team, he posted a 5.05 ERA with a .320 opponents’ batting average -- numbers that the right-hander attributed to an...

Tweets