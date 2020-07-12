New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
35 years ago, Dream of the Blue Turtles, Pirates 1, Mets 0
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
So in 1985 Sting released Dream of the Blue Turtles. (If you are new to the blog you may not know that the Police part of this is about the band) – today I saw an article that said today is the 35th Anniversary of the album being released. The...
Tweets
-
Marcus Stroman believes he’ll be elite in 2020. More about his quarantine setup, his new weapons and his outlook on last season/this season. https://t.co/LnSYQrihEdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Steve Cohen's bid for Mets ownership appears to be around asking price: report https://t.co/RhiW7uEdayTV / Radio Network
-
RT @SNYtv: .@STR0 on what Mets' fans can expect from him now that he feels settled in New York: "I have that bulldog mentality each and every start. There's no one that's gonna step in the box that gives me slightly any fear" https://t.co/MZUGXPzM1kTV / Radio Personality
-
He should have done it from his personal account. Once it’s done from work it’s work business.Woj has the right to email whatever he wants and ESPN has the right to discipline anyway it wants. Both can be true.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets haven't had much drama through the first half of spring training 2.0 https://t.co/dUYOtoDCuwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Any smart player will keep their name on their jersey understanding they shouldn’t take away the focus from what they are paid to do.....play basketball. You can make statements off the court on your personal time,Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets