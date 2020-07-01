Do Not Sell My Personal Information

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History: (1977) Shea Stadium During The '77 Black Out

centerfieldmaz

July 13th 1977: The night began as 14,626 fans came out to Shea Stadium to see Joe Torre's last place Mets (34-53) take on a hot first pl...

