just here to clarify that they both have greek citizenship too and own property in greece which is how they were able to go... and i also wish i had dual citizenship and this has been the kick in the **** i needed to get greek citizenship too

mabomm Tom Hanks and his wife travel to Greece for his birthday. About a week ago we were told Americans were banned from traveling to Europe does anyone remember that? I guess politicians actors and media can go anywhere and anytime but not common folk. Can anyone say Hypocrites?