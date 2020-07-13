New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
John From Albany – Mets Breakfast Links 7/13/2020
by: Mack's Mets — Mack's Mets 43s
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Mike Fitzgerald . Yoenis Cespedes homers off Seth Lugo in the intra-squad game plus it is the anniversary...
Tweets
-
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Mike Fitzgerald. Yoenis Cespedes homers off Seth Lugo in the intra-squad game plus it is the anniversary of the 1977 “Blackout” game. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #LetsGO @SyracuseMets Mets Breakfast Links 7/13/2020 https://t.co/qpmCbgyqQDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jackie didn’t make the All-Star team in 1947 or’48 when he finished 5th and 15th in MVP voting. He did make it in 1949 when he was the league MVP and the game was played at his home park.Today In 1949: Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella, Larry Doby & Don Newcombe become the first African American players to appear in the #MLB All-Star Game (Ebbets Field, Brooklyn) #Baseball #History https://t.co/HtaDDiJ9f3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Thankful for life every single day.Player
-
RT @SNYtv: "This guy brings such a positive attitude to the clubhouse, such a positive attitude to the game as well, you know in between the lines you see his energy how he goes" - Luis Rojas on @STR0 https://t.co/h6Jf1SFb2pPlayer
-
RT @frankieCFz14: 👀 @STR0 is ready 🔥Player
-
RT @nypostsports: The back page: Look out for @STR0 https://t.co/TC4vDELe78Player
- More Mets Tweets