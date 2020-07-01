Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Gotham Baseball
54010908_thumbnail

Valentine, White, Leyritz Plus ‘69 Amazin’ Mets Kranepool, Swoboda, Shamsky Free Live Virtual Q&A’s Weds, Thurs

by: Jerry Milani Gotham Baseball 44s

As baseball prepares for its return to Yankee Stadium and Citi Field this month, some of the standouts from years past take the virtual stage when former Mets Subway Series manager Bobby Valentine,…

