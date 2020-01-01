Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
NFL stars join A-Rod, J-Lo bid to purchase Mets

by: Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3s

Brian Urlacher, Travis Kelce and DeMarco Murray are part of a group of investors who have joined couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in a bid to buy the New York Mets.

