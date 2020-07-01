New York Mets
Mets Open Brooklyn Training Site, Add Seven to Pool
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 5m
Though Citi Field is quiet on Monday's off day, the Mets announced that their alternate training site at MCU Park in Brooklyn is officially open.The stadium is the home of the Brooklyn Cyclone
Mets announced they’re opening the MCU Park alternate site today. They added these seven to the 60-man pool: RHP Matt Blackham LHP Stephen Gonsalves INF Jake Hager RHP Jordan Humphreys RHP Franklyn Kilome C David Rodríguez LHP Thomas Szapucki Player pool is at 58 nowBeat Writer / Columnist
