Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54018827_thumbnail

Mets open MCU Park site, add 7 players to pool

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 13s

About 16 miles south of Citi Field, the Mets on Monday opened their MCU Park alternate training site in Brooklyn, where prospects not ticketed for the Opening Day roster -- but with a chance to make the team at some point this season -- will train....

Tweets