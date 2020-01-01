New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets open MCU Park site, add 7 players to pool
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 13s
About 16 miles south of Citi Field, the Mets on Monday opened their MCU Park alternate training site in Brooklyn, where prospects not ticketed for the Opening Day roster -- but with a chance to make the team at some point this season -- will train....
Tweets
-
Jeez next they will have Mets employees hosting Sunday Night Baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Fun day down at Raceway Park yesterday in NJ. Rocking my favorite orange & blue @Fasthouse_ gear and took home a couple trophies.Free Agent
-
Who would you prefer buy the #Mets?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Getting ready for #MLBNow at 4. That’s Al in background. Also @SlangsOnSports BK. @MLBNetworkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BartAndHahn: ICYMI: The buffet was open today. The guys discussed sports nirvana, the #Mets sale, Deandre Baker, Aaron Judge and more! LISTEN: https://t.co/uYhgoX9ib7 https://t.co/pLrnSXstRpTV / Radio Network
-
RT @Mets: .@JeffMcNeil805 bringing that flow to the hot corner. 🔥Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets