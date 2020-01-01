Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Score
54025962_thumbnail

Urlacher, Kelce among stars to join A-Rod and JLo's bid for Mets

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 2m

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have called in a star-studded cast of reinforcements for their bid to purchase the New York Mets.According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN, the list of investors now involved with A-Rod and JLo include: Hall of Fame...

Tweets