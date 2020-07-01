Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
54026560_thumbnail

Robin Ventura: 2000 N.L. Champion Mets Third Baseman (1999-2001)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 6m

Robin Mark Ventura was born July 14, 1967 in Santa Maria, California. The six foot one left hand hitting Ventura, was a star ballplayer...

Tweets