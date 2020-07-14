Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54032014_thumbnail

Mets Fieldhouse Tee

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 38s

This artist’s representation of what a Mets Fieldhouse Tee from the ’47 Shop would look like makes me think it is almost cool…why didn’t they make it a “baseball tee” with 3/4 sleeves.  Is that still a thing?  Bring those back. Anyone know a t-shirt...

Tweets