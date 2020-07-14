Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
Reactions from Summer Camp

by: Talking Sports Radio Talkin' Mets 4m

Mike Silva is joined by Rich Coutinho of 98.7 ESPN as they talk about reactions from the Mets summer camp. Hear them discuss how the 2020 60-game sprint should be viewed versus other seasons in history, the development of key players on the roster,...

