Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54033868_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Blue Jays announce plans to honor Tony Fernandez | Ex-Yankee passed away in February - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez passed away in February. The 57-year-old played 108 games for the New York Yankees in 1995.

Tweets