New York Mets

Source: Darryl Strawberry endorses C.K. McWhorter’s bid to buy New York Mets

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 6m

C.K. McWhorter's bid to buy the New York Mets gains support from one of the greatest players in Mets history, Darryl Strawberry.

