Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54035914_thumbnail

Ex-Mets pitcher Turk Wendell got death threats with Phillies

by: Justin Tasch New York Post 6m

It wasn’t always sunny in Philadelphia for Turk Wendell. After the Mets traded Wendell to the Phillies during the 2001 MLB season, Wendell struggled mightily. He had a 7.47 ERA over 21

Tweets