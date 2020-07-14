Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54039939_thumbnail

Mets’ Jarred Kelenic nightmare keeps getting worse

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2m

Proceed at your own risk, Mets fans. Jarred Kelenic, the one-time Mets prospect dealt away in the Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade, may be in the big leagues faster than you think. Kelenic, the Mets’

Tweets