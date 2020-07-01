Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53956012_thumbnail

Mets bids: Steve Cohen, Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez, Josh Harris-David Blitzer advance to 2nd round - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4m

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, ex-New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris are interested in buying the New York Mets.

Tweets