Mets bids: Steve Cohen, Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez, Josh Harris-David Blitzer advance to 2nd round - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, ex-New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris are interested in buying the New York Mets.
Tweets
Does anyone know where Robinson Canó is today?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: Robin Ventura - who does a mean Mike Piazza impersonation- turns 53-years-old today. @mikepiazza31 @ToddPratt07 @Todd_Zeile @GlendonRusch @AlLeiter22 @fonzy9 @LennyHarris @cookie42dennis @PMahomes @BobbyValentine @StevePhillipsGM @MetsmerizedJoeD #Mets https://t.co/v17xSdzvf4Blogger / Podcaster
Rick Porcello owns the highest avg. 4-seam pitch height over the last two seasons at 3.17 ft. Here's the top-5 (min. 1,000 4-seamers thrown): Porcello: 3.17 ft Matt Barnes: 3.13 ft Jake Odorizzi: 3.10 ft Gio Gonzalez: 3.09 ft Sean Doolittle: 3.02 ft H/T @_dadler #Mets #LGMRick Porcello is looking to reestablish his fastball command this year, both on his two-seamer down in the zone and four-seamer up. He said he's made a couple of adjustments with the coaching staff that he's happy with. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Robinson Cano has arrived at Mets camp. He will practice with the team today.Blogger / Podcaster
Robinson Cano is at Citi Field and plans to practice with the Mets today, per Luis Rojas:TV / Radio Network
New Post: Four Groups Make Second Round Bids for Mets https://t.co/l6mVBOLW1Q #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
