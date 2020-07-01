New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
What You Should Ask Instead Of Asking Who Will Replace Cano And Brach
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5m
The Mets have done their part protecting the confidentiality of their players. We know Brad Brach and Robinson Cano aren’t in camp, but the team will not say why. Thar said, Luis Rojas might&…
Tweets
-
Does anyone know where Robinson Canó is today?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Robin Ventura - who does a mean Mike Piazza impersonation- turns 53-years-old today. @mikepiazza31 @ToddPratt07 @Todd_Zeile @GlendonRusch @AlLeiter22 @fonzy9 @LennyHarris @cookie42dennis @PMahomes @BobbyValentine @StevePhillipsGM @MetsmerizedJoeD #Mets https://t.co/v17xSdzvf4Blogger / Podcaster
-
Rick Porcello owns the highest avg. 4-seam pitch height over the last two seasons at 3.17 ft. Here's the top-5 (min. 1,000 4-seamers thrown): Porcello: 3.17 ft Matt Barnes: 3.13 ft Jake Odorizzi: 3.10 ft Gio Gonzalez: 3.09 ft Sean Doolittle: 3.02 ft H/T @_dadler #Mets #LGMRick Porcello is looking to reestablish his fastball command this year, both on his two-seamer down in the zone and four-seamer up. He said he's made a couple of adjustments with the coaching staff that he's happy with. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Robinson Cano has arrived at Mets camp. He will practice with the team today.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano is at Citi Field and plans to practice with the Mets today, per Luis Rojas:TV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Four Groups Make Second Round Bids for Mets https://t.co/l6mVBOLW1Q #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets