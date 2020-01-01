Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yardbarker
54041508_thumbnail

Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez ownership group advance to next round of Mets bidding

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 37s

It's unknown if the Rodriguez-Lopez team that also features billionaire entrepreneur and businessman Mike Repole and billionaire Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola would match Cohen's offer.

Tweets