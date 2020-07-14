New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom exits Mets scrimmage early with back issue
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2m
Jacob deGrom left Tuesday’s intrasquad game after just one inning with back tightness, the team announced. DeGrom is slated to start the opener on July 24 against Atlanta at Citi Field and had
Tweets
-
New Post: DeGrom Leaves Intrasquad Game with Back Tightness https://t.co/KCnMArpEdE #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
What we know about Jacob deGrom's early exit tonight, plus a few other interesting observations from the Mets' scrimmage: https://t.co/vg7p4Ul6j8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
We will have the latest on what #Mets are saying as to why Jake left this game early... and will Tanaka be ready for #Yankees. @emacSNY and I will have it all and @MarcMalusis @sal_licata join on SportsNite 11pm on @SNYtvHere was Jake's reaction after leaving the mound in today's sim game: https://t.co/Lf0k3w880FTV / Radio Personality
-
Super Fan
-
RT @Chandler_Rome: Verlander: "I don’t know the procedures enough to know what would happen in season, but it’s really inexcusable for a player that can help you win a game to miss said game because test results didn’t get back quick enough, when we were told they would be” https://t.co/gBr5Qz1KyGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom exited tonight's sim game with back tightness after pitching just one inning. (@SteveGelbs)TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets