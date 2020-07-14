Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54049659_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom exits Mets scrimmage early with back issue

by: Dan Martin New York Post 2m

Jacob deGrom left Tuesday’s intrasquad game after just one inning with back tightness, the team announced. DeGrom is slated to start the opener on July 24 against Atlanta at Citi Field and had

Tweets