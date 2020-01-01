Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
54049787_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom Leaves Intrasquad Game Because of Back Injury

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 2m

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom was forced to leave Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage after one inning because of back tightness. Anthony DiComo of MLB .com reported the news...

Tweets