Mets’ Jacob deGrom Leaves Start With Back Injury
by: Yehuda Schwartz — Prime Time Sports Talk 5m
The Mets’ injury-free streak came to an abrupt end as ace Jacob deGrom exited an intrasquad game with back discomfort.
New Post: DeGrom Leaves Intrasquad Game with Back Tightness #Mets #LGM #LFGM
What we know about Jacob deGrom's early exit tonight, plus a few other interesting observations from the Mets' scrimmage:
We will have the latest on what #Mets are saying as to why Jake left this game early... and will Tanaka be ready for #Yankees. Here was Jake's reaction after leaving the mound in today's sim game:
Super Fan
Jacob deGrom exited tonight's sim game with back tightness after pitching just one inning.
