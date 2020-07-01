Do Not Sell My Personal Information

DeGrom Leaves Intrasquad Game with Back Tightness

Emmanuel Pepis Mets Merized Online

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the Mets to have their first big injury scare heading into the abbreviated 2020 season. Jacob deGrom left Tuesday’s intrasquad game with back tightness a

