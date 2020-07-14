New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets fans can pay $86 for cardboard cutout to be in seats at Citi Field | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 14, 2020 10:28 PM — Newsday 4m
You can’t buy tickets to Mets home games, but you can pay to be kinda, sorta present. The Mets announced Tuesday that anybody can participate in their cardboard cutout program for $86. They plan to pu
Tweets
-
Jeff McNeilWho is one player in MLB that you think could be a dark-horse MVP candidate in a shortened season? My pick is Josh Hader.Misc
-
But I don’t want deGrom to have an ouch back.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Mets news: Jacob deGrom left the team's scrimmage after just one inning tonight due to back tightnessBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets will hold their breath just like their fans https://t.co/GV8z6Loyb1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: #Mets fans can pay $86 for cardboard cutout to be in seats at Citi Field | @timbhealey https://t.co/IwW4G8ELnQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Steve Cohen, A-Rod/J.Lo groups move to second round in Mets bid, sources say | @jimbaumbach https://t.co/qt0DDPFfkvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets