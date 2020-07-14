Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
54050487_thumbnail

Mets fans can pay $86 for cardboard cutout to be in seats at Citi Field | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 14, 2020 10:28 PM Newsday 4m

You can’t buy tickets to Mets home games, but you can pay to be kinda, sorta present. The Mets announced Tuesday that anybody can participate in their cardboard cutout program for $86. They plan to pu

Tweets