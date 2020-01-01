New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
deGrom exits intrasquad with back tightness
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom left Tuesday's intrasquad game after one inning due to back tightness, the team announced. The Mets had no further update to deGrom's status. Making his second appearance in an intrasquad game at Citi Field, deGrom was to pitch...
Tweets
-
I will always love Lenny Dykstra the ballplayer but Jesus someone needs to take his phone awayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Always brutal to read accounts like this.Freddie Freeman approached his minor league teammate Jason Heyward as they ran off the field after a game in 2008. Freeman had tears in his eyes. "Jay, did you hear the stuff people were saying to you?" he asked. "Yeah, I heard it, bro," Heyward said. https://t.co/gFw2f2DVQFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Fieldhouse Tee https://t.co/7eyf2Yy25oBlogger / Podcaster
-
I tried way too hard to be Travis Diener on my high school intramural teams.TRAVIS DIENER FOR $1 MILLION!!!!!!!!!!! The @GoldenEaglesTBT are your TBT 2020 CHAMPIONS https://t.co/rFQj9kEBFGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jeff McNeilWho is one player in MLB that you think could be a dark-horse MVP candidate in a shortened season? My pick is Josh Hader.Misc
-
But I don’t want deGrom to have an ouch back.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets