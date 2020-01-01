Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54051776_thumbnail

deGrom exits intrasquad with back tightness

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom left Tuesday's intrasquad game after one inning due to back tightness, the team announced. The Mets had no further update to deGrom's status. Making his second appearance in an intrasquad game at Citi Field, deGrom was to pitch...

Tweets