New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Steve Cohen reportedly advance to second round of Mets bidding

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 7m

Alex Rodriguez is still in the running to purchase the New York Mets. Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's group is among four to advance to a second round of bidding on the Mets, according to Scott Soshnick of Sportico. Billionaire hedge fund manager...

