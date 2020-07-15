Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54055408_thumbnail

It’s All Going To Be Fine! deGrom left the Mets scrimmage with back tightness

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Hey, it’s all going to be fine!   I am sure JDG is fine, even if it’s statistically unlikely he wins his 3rd straight CYA. And if he can’t pitch, the Mets still have The Big Zero Marcus Stroman who has pitched on Opening Day in the past!  Last year...

Tweets