Mets sale: Steve Cohen is the front-runner, but rumors of mystery bidder persist - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen is among at least three bidders trying to buy the New York Mets. He's facing challenges from ex-New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris.

