New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets wear BP cap with pinstriped uniform and it looks horrific

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Look I was hoping the Mets could win the World Series while nicely dressed and then I could wrap this up and go Save Star Trek from the people currently in charge who don’t at all understand what Star Trek is…..but then the Mets had to go and do this.

