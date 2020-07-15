New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets wear BP cap with pinstriped uniform and it looks horrific
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
Look I was hoping the Mets could win the World Series while nicely dressed and then I could wrap this up and go Save Star Trek from the people currently in charge who don’t at all understand what Star Trek is…..but then the Mets had to go and do this.
Tweets
-
On the latest live episode of @apodoftheirown, your lovely hosts field questions on whatever topics strike your fancy. https://t.co/l6y0K8e81rBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYSF_Bets: He broke countless rookie records last season.....Polar Bear Pete ready to add on to his accomplishments and cash in at +2500 for NL MVP in year 2? #LGM https://t.co/1EWQ7OK1A9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jeffwzimmerman: Games played to start the season without a off day. Team: Games Tigers: 20 Mariners: 20 Braves: 20 Royals: 17 Reds: 17 Indians: 17 Cubs: 17 Padres: 13 Orioles: 13 Mets: 13 Possibly the backup closers from these teams could get a Save or two.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I accept on behalf of all Mets fans with enduring memories of fleeting Mets.@greg_prince Made this for you. I nominate you to be the President of the Patrick Howell Appreciation Society (PHAS). https://t.co/cwGxycsBmBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Art Class With @hermsterms at noon Big Apple Trivia with @jquadddddd at 6pm (IG live)Super Fan
-
New Post: Jared Hughes Has Become a Pitching Nerd https://t.co/oQJ1hqqivB #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets