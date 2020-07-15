New York Mets
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #64: Ray Dandridge
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
The greatest third baseman in Negro League history is the 64th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Ray Dandridge began his career at the age of 19 with the Detroit Stars. Over the next six years Dandridge would establish himself as the...
