Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54059080_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #64: Ray Dandridge

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

The greatest third baseman in Negro League history is the 64th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Ray Dandridge began his career at the age of 19 with the Detroit Stars.  Over the next six years Dandridge would establish himself as the...

Tweets