New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sheldon Adelson is a mystery bidder who could shake up Mets sale
by: Thornton McEnery — New York Post 4m
A mystery bidder for the Mets has been revealed, but it’s not a new group, it’s merely huge new players. According to multiple sources, billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and private equity
Tweets
-
New York Mets: Cohen looks like the favorite to buy the team but "J-Rod" and a mystery bidder lurk https://t.co/G8ikEgPC7LBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ThorntonMcEnery: EXCLUSIVE: Casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson and private equity firm SilverLake join Harris Blitzer bid for @mets, creating real challenge for Steve Cohen https://t.co/Rsx8Mf9a2vBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ThorntonMcEnery: EXCLUSIVE: Casino billionaire Sheldon Adelson and private equity firm SilverLake join Harris Blitzer bid for @mets, creating real challenge for Steve Cohen https://t.co/Rsx8Mf9a2vBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Huge happy birthday shout out to my most loyal and supportive fan from the very beginning. Hope you enjoy your day @karissaaaahines! 🎈🎉🎁Player
-
RT @laurasgoldman: The big man himself has told associates he will shed his Darth Vader image to reassure the other #MLB owners that he will play fair. I'm not going going to lose the #Mets over this BS. Apparently, a leopard can change its spots. I have no other information at this time.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bad day for A-Rod/J-Lo. Better pass the hate to Nichola Batum & Jrue Holiday. #MetsTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets