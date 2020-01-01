Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

amNewYork
54060082_thumbnail

Report: Steve Cohen has competition for Mets as casino mogul Sheldon Adelson joins Harris, Blitzer group

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 4m

One of the known group of bidders in pursuit of New York Mets ownership just received a major boost.  According to the New York Post's Thornton McEnery,

Tweets