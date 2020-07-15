Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
54060295_thumbnail

Report: Casino Magnate Sheldon Adelson Is ‘Mystery Buyer’ In New York Mets Sale

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

Adelson and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners are joining one of the bidding groups as the battle for the Mets continues.

Tweets