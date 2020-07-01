Jacob DeGrom Getting MRI on Wednesday

by:
Michael Mayer
—
Mets Merized Online
2m
Mets manager Luis Rojas announced that Jacob deGrom will get an MRI on his back on Wednesday. DeGrom left his start on Tuesday after only one inning because of back tightness.Rojas noted that
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?