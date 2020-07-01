by:
Matt Johnson
—
Sportsnaut
5m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the reigning back-to-back Cy Young Award winner, will undergo an MRI and is uncertain for Opening Day.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?