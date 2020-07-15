Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
54063742_thumbnail

Source: C.K. McWhorter drops out of New York Mets bidding, as Sheldon Adelson looms

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 3m

C.K. McWhorter has dropped out of the race to purchase the New York Mets, but he endorses the bid of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

Tweets