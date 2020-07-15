Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Forbes

Sheldon Adelson’s Reported Interest In Mets Presents Some Fans With Great Moral Dilemma

by: Alex Reimer Forbes 4m

Sheldon Adelson’s reported identity as the mystery bidder for the Mets places the woebegone franchise’s beleaguered fans in an uncomfortable position: rooting for a team funded by the Republican Party’s biggest individual financial backer.

