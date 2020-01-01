Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

amNewYork
54060082_thumbnail

Silver Lake denies interest in possible Sheldon Adelson, Josh Harris, David Blitzer pursuit of Mets ownership

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 12s

A spokesperson for Silver Lake Partners told amNewYork Metro on Wednesday that the private equity firm is not in pursuit of New York Mets ownership — this

Tweets