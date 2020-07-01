Nothing Concerning in DeGrom’s MRI

by:
Michael Mayer
—
Mets Merized Online
3m
Update - 3:15 PMJoel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the MRI on Jacob deGrom's back showed nothing that concerned the Mets.The ace is considered day-to-day after pulling himself
