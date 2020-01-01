Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Report: Jacob deGrom considered day-to-day after encouraging MRI results

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 49s

The New York Mets reportedly got good news on ace Jacob deGrom on Wednesday. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, deGrom is considered day-to-day with a back issue after an MRI showed nothing concerning. Heard that the MRI on deGrom did...

