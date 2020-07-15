Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets use artificial crowd noise in intrasquad game at Citi Field

by: Justin Toscano, Staff Writer North Jersey 2s

The New York Mets tried out the artificial crowd noise during Wednesday's intrasquad game at Citi Field.

Tweets

    metspolice.com #LGM @metspolice 8m
    Mets wear BP cap with pinstriped uniform and it looks horrific https://t.co/vsQNfGZ7jU
    Blogger / Podcaster
    SNY @SNYtv 9m
    You've stuck it out with us through 96 games of the virtual Mets on @MLBTheShow. With the real Mets getting ready to begin play soon, we're simulating all the way to the playoffs. The NLDS starts TONIGHT. 📝 RECORD: 95-67 🥇 NL East Champs ⏩ NLDS Opponent: Chicago Cubs
    TV / Radio Network
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 12m
    RT @BrianWright86: #OTD in 1986, the Mets had five participants in the All-Star Game at the Astrodome, four of which were starters: Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter, Darryl Strawberry, and Dwight Gooden. Sid Fernandez pitched a scoreless top of the eighth https://t.co/wbhpc0dUn0
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 13m
    RT @SNYtv: Join Gary, Keith, Ron, and @SteveGelbs tomorrow on Facebook for the FINAL EPISODE of Beyond the Booth Live! The next time we see the guys after this, they'll be calling a baseball game. ⏰: 4 p.m. https://t.co/CFWOmDvg4p
    TV / Radio Personality
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 20m
    Official: Hughes & Brach to the IL.
    Anthony DiComo
    Mets relievers Jared Hughes and Brad Brach, both of whom have yet to appear in camp, were both just placed on the injured list. No reason given.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 20m
    Certainly worth emphasizing that a placement on the COVID IL does *not* confirm a positive test. Players can go on the list for exhibiting symptoms or coming into contact with someone who tests positive. But the fact that they haven’t been in camp recently is concerning.
    Tim Healey
    The Mets put Brad Brach and Jared Hughes on the injured list, but with no injury designation. (Teams don't list a reason when players go on the IL for coronavirus reasons. They can't reveal that unless the player OKs it.)
    Beat Writer / Columnist
