Certainly worth emphasizing that a placement on the COVID IL does *not* confirm a positive test. Players can go on the list for exhibiting symptoms or coming into contact with someone who tests positive. But the fact that they haven’t been in camp recently is concerning.

Tim Healey The Mets put Brad Brach and Jared Hughes on the injured list, but with no injury designation. (Teams don't list a reason when players go on the IL for coronavirus reasons. They can't reveal that unless the player OKs it.)