New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brad Brach And Jared Hughes Placed On IL
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 23s
Per Justin Toscano of The Record, the Mets have placed relievers Brad Brach and Jared Hughes on the injured list.The Mets did not disclose the reason for either of their placements on the IL,
Tweets
-
RT @TimBritton: How cautious should the Mets be with Jacob deGrom? https://t.co/3SMtnq2k89Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @timbhealey: The Mets are experimenting with fake crowd noise at Citi Field: https://t.co/0YTxUOphqqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Would I still want to get verified if it meant I couldn’t tweet? I’d have to at least consider it.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @sschreiber13: You say Odubel I say Asdrubal You say Herrera I say Cabrera Odubel Asdrubal Herrera Cabrera Let's call the whole thing off.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RyanTClarke: Twitter blocked verified accounts from tweeting. We’re free, if only for a moment, from @FabianArdaya, @kaelenjones and @JustinCToscano.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RyanTClarke: UPDATE: @JustinCToscano is still locked out. He wanted me to Tweet #FreeJT @TwitterSupport @JackBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets