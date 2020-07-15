Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
54069335_thumbnail

Mets experiment with fake crowd noise at Citi Field ahead of season without fans | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 15, 2020 5:46 PM Newsday 2m

The Mets’ intrasquad scrimmage Wednesday came with a new twist: Fake crowd noise pumped in over the public address system. Almost all of the time, that meant there was a low but consistent murmur, sim

Tweets