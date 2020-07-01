Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Morning Briefing: Mets Dodge Bullet With DeGrom

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 4m

Good morning Mets fans! On Wednesday, Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported that Jacob deGrom's MRI did not reveal "anything concerning."Despite this semi-good news, deGrom is day-to-day

