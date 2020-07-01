New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
John From Albany - Brodie’s unforgivable sin.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2m
Congratulations to Brodie Van Wagenen on his second great draft in a row. Once again, he did a great job getting the most of his slo...
Tweets
-
We are 1 week out from Opening Day, 8 days from the #Mets opener vs. the #Braves. It’s definitely weird, and something just doesn’t feel right about it. Between the loud and ugly negotiation, to other things being more important. Still, I am looking forward to the distraction.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It was a wild day in Metsland with Jacob deGrom undergoing a MRI and a mystery bidder perhaps being revealed in the bidding on the team. Read all about it today’s morning news. https://t.co/a7Gke7TdqGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Today's @NewsdaySports trivia quiz theme: lasts. Featuring appearances by Babe Ruth, @AROD, Alydar, Andy Brown, Robinson Cano and Wayne Gretzky. Difficulty level: quite manageable. https://t.co/Yuwn8qOgi7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Really nice oppo power from Michael Conforto, who homered off Paul Sewald in yesterday's intrasquad game. Only five of Conforto's career-high 33 home runs in 2019 were hit to the opposite field. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TSN_Sports: Marcus Stroman's younger brother has some massive pop with the bat. VIDEO: https://t.co/GWuVNgUaMIPlayer
-
The #Mets have avoided the worst (for now). But, they're walking a fine line. @StevePhillipsGM | @CJNitkowskiTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets