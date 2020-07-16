Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Someone is spinning a J-Lo Mets narrative and Page Six bit

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Someone is trying to sell us a new narrative.. A source said Lopez would do for the Mets what Jay-Z did for the Nets in 2012, when he helped launch that team in Brooklyn and “made it cool to go to Barclays Center.” (He also chose the team’s logo and...

